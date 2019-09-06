Pentair Plc (PNR) Share Price Declined While Cipher Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.53 Million; Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by $420,462 as Market Value Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 4.76M shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 34,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 131,236 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, down from 166,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 1.22M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 53,610 shares to 59,679 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 8,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.42 million for 16.47 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN).

