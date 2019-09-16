Pentair Plc (PNR) Position Maintained by Cubic Asset Management Llc; Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Cut Position

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 791,797 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 49,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 142,785 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 192,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 5.71M shares traded or 35.60% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE 2661-1387 TO JOIN TWU; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 7.3% :JBLU US; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3.3%; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: JETSUITEX SEMI-PRIVATE MARKET `HAS A LOT OF POTENTIAL’; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE FEB. CAPACITY ROSE 6.8% :JBLU US; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue February Capacity Increased 6.8 %; 12/04/2018 – JetSuite Plans 100-Plane Fleet With Qatar and JetBlue Backing; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 46% Earnings Growth, Did Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $185.77M for 6.59 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

