Pentair Plc (PNR) Position Has Boosted by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc; Catalyst Capital Advisors Lifted Its Synaptics (SYNA) Holding

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 38,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 52,444 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 103,143 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com invested in 2,688 shares. Intll Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 366,112 are held by Principal Grp Inc. Gateway Advisers Limited Com owns 222,207 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 661,794 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 9,492 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 124,121 shares. 2.34M were reported by Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.08% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mackenzie Corporation invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Granite Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.12% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 733,610 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 1.96% or 1.06M shares.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,779 shares to 92,535 shares, valued at $23.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 58,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,638 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 36,504 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $324.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 71,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,553 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 5,229 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 47,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 4,638 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. West Family Invs owns 25,073 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Company holds 89 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co stated it has 300 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 10,000 shares. 1,761 are held by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 20,515 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 5,272 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 16,297 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 94,664 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 23,359 shares. James Investment holds 0.04% or 16,040 shares in its portfolio.