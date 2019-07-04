Pentair Plc (PNR) Holding Has Lifted by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc; As Total S A (TOT) Stock Price Declined, Wade G W & Raised by $440,440 Its Stake

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 8,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,931 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 105,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 1.28 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV OF EU0.62 PER SHR

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 972,605 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM SEGMENT INCOME GROWTH OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT PER YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17,842 shares to 14,701 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 12,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,920 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 605,818 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co accumulated 48,711 shares. 15,761 are held by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp. Gradient Invests Llc holds 0% or 30 shares. 79,229 were reported by Asset Mgmt One. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 7,096 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 62,031 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc holds 13,510 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 631 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited stated it has 0.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,593 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.87M shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 236,336 shares. Laffer reported 31,702 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,035 shares to 19,837 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,355 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).