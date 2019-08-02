Pentair Plc (PNR) Holder Mairs & Power Lowered Position as Shares Declined; Hallmark Capital Management Has Cut Cdw (CDW) Holding as Stock Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 207,258 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, down from 216,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 178,958 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 324,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.25 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 418,849 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 86,240 shares to 800,865 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hb Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 52,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finan Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 197,924 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 5,121 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Cipher Cap Lp has 0.46% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 131,236 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity owns 890,811 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp reported 0.01% stake. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 151,798 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust reported 376 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp owns 479,800 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 20,969 shares. Intrust National Bank Na reported 9,997 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 733,610 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 94,644 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 56,602 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes And owns 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 7,250 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,673 shares to 2,763 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,389 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Aviva Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,372 shares. Shell Asset Management Co invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 16,632 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 96,152 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Numerixs Technology owns 0.16% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 12,800 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.51% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 572,450 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 6,740 shares. Jump Trading Ltd holds 2,467 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 146 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 346,551 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 841,363 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 3,707 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

