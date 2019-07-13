Pentair Plc (PNR) Holder First Manhattan Company Has Cut Its Stake; Ryder System (R) Holder Luminus Management Trimmed Its Holding by $12.07 Million

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc (R) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 197,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.80M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 390,604 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 07/03/2018 – Golf: SOURCES: PGA of America eyeing move to Texas; new site to host PGA Championships, Ryder Cups; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle Sharing; 23/04/2018 – Nine dead, 16 hurt by van plowing over Toronto sidewalk -police; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.55 TO $4.80; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SEES 2Q COMPARABLE EPS $5.45 TO $5.70, EST. $1.33

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 7,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,411 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 67,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 1.04 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. R’s profit will be $74.61M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 321,041 shares in its portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Westfield Mgmt Lp owns 0.25% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 531,993 shares. 4,501 were reported by Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Stratos Wealth has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 4,830 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). The France-based Fund Management Sa has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Montag A & Associates stated it has 0.03% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0% or 1,449 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Us National Bank De stated it has 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn stated it has 196,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Copeland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.94% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 182,300 shares to 279,100 shares, valued at $35.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 17,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 70,900 shares to 741,151 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (NYSE:OEC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceucl (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.