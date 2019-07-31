Pentair Plc (PNR) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Holding as Shares Declined; Altria Group (MO) Holder Telemus Capital Has Upped Holding by $488,775 as Market Value Rose

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 8,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,793 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 29,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 2.42 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 10,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 402,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, down from 412,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 269,186 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Com holds 0.73% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1.14 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 0.11% or 26,605 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has invested 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). United Services Automobile Association holds 2.05 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. At Natl Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has invested 1.61% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bridges Inv Management holds 0.45% or 190,047 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.31% stake. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1.46M were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fil Limited invested in 0% or 130 shares. 2.24M are held by Nordea Invest Management. Davenport And Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 959,230 shares in its portfolio.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 7,338 shares to 3,667 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,427 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 13,314 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 157,703 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Llc reported 164,714 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Argent Tru reported 0.1% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Legal And General Public Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 1.20M shares. Ameriprise reported 112,719 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). First Republic Inv Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 7,575 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 23 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, Idaho-based fund reported 471,032 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co reported 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 35,045 shares.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 17.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,719 shares to 275,104 shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 193,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).