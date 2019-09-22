Pentair plc (PNR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is a company in the Industrial Equipment & Components industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Pentair plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.83% of all Industrial Equipment & Components’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Pentair plc has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.62% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pentair plc and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair plc 0.00% 20.00% 9.10% Industry Average 6.44% 15.56% 8.34%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pentair plc and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair plc N/A 38 17.69 Industry Average 132.85M 2.06B 28.70

Pentair plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Pentair plc is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pentair plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair plc 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.17 2.52

With average target price of $44.33, Pentair plc has a potential upside of 21.02%. As a group, Industrial Equipment & Components companies have a potential upside of 23.58%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Pentair plc make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pentair plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pentair plc -1.2% 3.77% -0.08% -5.78% -10.51% 2.73% Industry Average 3.75% 5.97% 10.09% 15.75% 7.18% 25.29%

For the past year Pentair plc was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Pentair plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Pentair plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Pentair plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pentair plc.

Risk & Volatility

Pentair plc is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. In other hand, Pentair plc’s rivals have beta of 1.39 which is 39.18% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Pentair plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pentair plc’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications. The Electrical segment designs, manufactures, and services products that protect sensitive equipment, as well as heat management solutions designed to provide thermal protection to temperature sensitive fluid applications, and engineered electrical and fastening products for electrical, mechanical, and civil applications. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.