Pentair plc (PNR) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Just Energy Group Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. IBC maintained the shares of JE in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. See Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Ordinary Shares (Canada) Rating: Canaccord Genuity

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Initiate

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report $0.66 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.04% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. PNR’s profit would be $111.81 million giving it 13.94 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Pentair plc’s analysts see 53.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 1.16M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PNR in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity. 10,241 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares with value of $422,748 were sold by Frykman Karl R..

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.24 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Water and Electrical. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. The Water segment designs, makes, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pentair plc (PNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pentair to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call On July 23 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Pentair plc shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 35,045 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment has 996,918 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Eaton Vance Management reported 59,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,980 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Co reported 29,603 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 2,688 are held by Advisory Networks Lc. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Freestone Capital Liability accumulated 327,297 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Communications has invested 0.05% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 32,184 are held by Bb&T. Intrust Bancorp Na owns 9,997 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany. The company has market cap of $647.15 million. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy divisions. It has a 2.45 P/E ratio. The firm offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

The stock increased 2.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 338,313 shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME JIM BROWN AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 18/04/2018 – Just Energy Group Announces Favorable Renegotiation of Credit Facility; 15/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS INITIATION NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – FACILITY SIZE WAS INCREASED TO $352.5 MLN FROM $342.5 MLN, WITH AN ACCORDION FOR JUST ENERGY TO DRAW UP TO $370 MLN; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – AGREEMENT EXTENDS JUST ENERGY’S CREDIT FACILITY FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS TO SEPTEMBER 1, 2020; 20/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP – SEES FISCAL 2019 BASE EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $200 MLN TO $220 MLN INCLUDING IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS 15; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD

More notable recent Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Increase to Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.