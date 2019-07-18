Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Valuation Rose While Secor Capital Advisors LP Boosted by $1.19 Million Its Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Boosted Its Synnex (SNX) Position by $10.56 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 27,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,830 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 35,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 96,932 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Returns as a Top Sponsor of National Private Truck Council Expo; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 222416% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 111,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,258 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.79. About 134,910 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation Named North American Distribution Partner of the Year by Digi International – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synnex Continues Aggressive Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Concentrix Stands Out as a Leader with Star Power – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shellback LP has 1.55% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 136,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.02% or 77,695 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 5,018 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 63,438 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Ameritas Partners reported 15,655 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 3,000 shares. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 25,000 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Financial Corporation has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,498 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 10,507 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 1,200 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $57,846 activity.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 9,801 shares to 400,522 shares, valued at $32.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 59,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44M shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 26,467 shares to 44,765 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 64,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,794 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 1,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 69,600 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 117,976 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 39,224 are owned by Of Vermont. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Amer Int Grp, a New York-based fund reported 621 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 19,622 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.03% or 114,000 shares in its portfolio. 8,571 were reported by Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc. 31,680 are held by Barclays Pcl. Aqr Cap Limited Company invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Auto Stock Roundup: F, GM, PAG, PCAR & GT Q1 Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Teslaâ€™s Shift to an Online Sales Model Is Positive for Tesla Stock – Investorplace.com” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Share Price Is Up 23% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.