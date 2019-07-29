Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Stock Price Rose While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Raised Position; Bares Capital Management Stake In Tyler Technologies (TYL) Was Upped

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 146,216 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 451,056 shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 1.98 million shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $94.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 756,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.13% or 334,633 shares. 913,668 were reported by State Street Corporation. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,509 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 59,514 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 413,961 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Llc holds 0.2% or 1,941 shares in its portfolio. Fmr accumulated 13,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 60,539 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,410 shares. Sq Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6.05% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.28% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Oakbrook Lc holds 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 2,875 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 49,847 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 17,390 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 15,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,264 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).