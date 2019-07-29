Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Upped Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Twin Capital Management Decreased Holding by $5.32 Million

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 9,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,809 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, up from 596,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 451,056 shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Dürheimer As New Board Member

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54M, down from 304,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video); 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,390 shares to 48,940 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 51,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

