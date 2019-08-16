Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Shareholder Private Management Group Boosted Position by $420,552 as Share Value Rose; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Raised Holding in Werner Enterprises (WERN) by $356,694 as Valuation Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 10,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 235,435 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 224,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 229,083 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 9C FROM 7C, EST. 8C; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 9,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 605,809 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, up from 596,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 130,432 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Capital Mgmt accumulated 25,475 shares or 1.91% of the stock. 1,803 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. Legal General Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,765 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability accumulated 1.8% or 240,047 shares. Phocas Financial accumulated 196,005 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 71,109 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 57,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Argent has 0.04% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 6,297 shares. Pacific Global Investment Management Company has 82,664 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 19,622 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough &, Virginia-based fund reported 22,703 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 700 shares. First Limited Partnership stated it has 223,649 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Penske Automotive Group Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Analyst Prefers Penske Over AutoNation: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stars Align For Penske Automotive’s Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2016 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Penske pursues Porsche for Chantilly – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 126,813 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $55.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM) by 696,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 891,127 shares, and cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD).

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trucking Stock Prices Have Plummeted; Upcoming Earnings Will Show Whether That Was Justified – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Transportation Worries as Credit Suisse Downgrades Major Trucking Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Werner CEO Issues Optimistic Outlook For Peak Season, The Year Ahead – Benzinga” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2018.