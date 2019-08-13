Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lowered Its Stake by $10.36 Million; Indexiq Advisors Has Raised Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake by $421,933

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 22,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 79,952 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 57,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 120,294 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 235,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The hedge fund held 240,047 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 475,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 165,347 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.32B

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 548,500 shares to 190,704 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 137,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,131 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kemet Corporation (KEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brink’s Appoints Kathie Andrade to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Meta Financial (CASH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Badger Meter Hikes Quarterly Dividend on Strong Cash Flow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 2.11M shares. Prudential holds 121,480 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.13% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 10,300 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bogle Investment Lp De holds 192,969 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 347,864 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 293 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Raymond James And Associate invested in 170,204 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 5,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Top 7 Service Sector Stocks That Will Pay You to Own Them – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brexit woes for Penske Automotive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Penske Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.6% to $0.40; 3.6% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.