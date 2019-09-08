Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Position Has Raised by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc; Wipro LTD (WIT) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Its Position by $2.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 2.00M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – ADDED 3 MORE ACCOUNTS OVER $75 MLN THIS QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY; 29/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Wipro Ltd. – Announcement Under Regulation 30 (Lodr)-Press Release / Media Release; 26/04/2018 – Wipro likely to battle slow-growth phase for another year; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO, TRINTECH PARTNER ON ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Wipro Launches Texas Technology Center in Plano; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO -APPROVES SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION AMONG FOUR UNITS WITH WIPRO LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 18.03 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 22.61 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 248,620 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED DEBT ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Dean Assoc Ltd Com accumulated 132,215 shares. Fund Management has 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 21,121 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 14,101 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 165,750 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 198,589 shares. Carroll Assocs accumulated 97 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 17,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 1,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 161 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 2,409 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 38,129 are owned by First Republic Inv Mgmt.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 17,390 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,083 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

