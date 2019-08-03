Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Raised Stake; Putnam Investments Has Lifted Its Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) Stake

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 96,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 662,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 566,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 1.84M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 287,470 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Net $108.1M; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 47,600 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 138,676 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 13,946 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Campbell Company Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 1.33M shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 1.32 million shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Principal Financial owns 406,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Moreover, Art Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 203,109 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,200 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 27,710 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 32,935 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (NYSE:ITUB) by 725,322 shares to 630,599 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 220,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.71M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 226 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 25,572 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,161 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 60,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 227,818 were accumulated by Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,145 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,096 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Com owns 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 42 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 22,703 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 51,785 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. 548 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 34,325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Petrus Co Lta owns 5,511 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares to 8,686 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,094 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).