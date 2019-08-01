Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to pay $0.40 on Sep 4, 2019; Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Covered By 9 Bulls

Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:PAG) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Penske Automotive Group Inc’s current price of $45.97 translates into 0.87% yield. Penske Automotive Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 402,129 shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 11/05/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, ALONG WITH TWELVE INCUMBENT DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Dürheimer As New Board Member; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $200 highest and $158 lowest target. $181.38’s average target is 31.40% above currents $138.04 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by TD Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. See Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $184 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $170 New Target: $185 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $158 Downgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.25 billion. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids , and gas. It has a 20.6 P/E ratio. It has activities primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 213,418 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 3,310 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldg Gru holds 0.01% or 3,320 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). M&T Natl Bank holds 19,901 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Washington reported 15,925 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 33,853 shares. Jacobs & Ca owns 17,757 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 5,321 were reported by First Manhattan Com. Advisory Serv Limited Co holds 0.02% or 2,210 shares. Carlson Capital L P reported 194,300 shares. 53 are held by Plante Moran Llc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 14,320 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Korea Corp invested in 0.15% or 213,646 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company accumulated 82,319 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 1.46 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brexit woes for Penske Automotive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Penske Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Group To Host Second Quarter Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.