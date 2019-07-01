Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Stock Value Rose While Fenimore Asset Management Decreased Stake; Addison Capital Company Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $2.27 Million as Stock Rose

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $141.16. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 44,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,260 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, down from 436,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 210,131 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.32B; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) by 6,900 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $95.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. PAG’s profit will be $133.00 million for 7.49 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 600,900 shares. Invesco Limited reported 58,917 shares. Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Limited Liability holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 240,047 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Fiduciary Wi reported 1.42 million shares. American Int Gp reported 621 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Lc stated it has 41,935 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 17 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Lc Ny invested in 0.86% or 52,696 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 223,649 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 6,569 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.01% or 3.21M shares. Fil stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Is Penske Automotive (PAG) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) CEO Roger Penske on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment announces share deals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Penske Automotive Group (PAG) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

