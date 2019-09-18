Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Shares Rose While Pacific Global Investment Management Company Cut Its Stake; Woodstock Trimmed Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $342,720

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 22,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 60,124 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 82,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 157,401 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 11/05/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, ALONG WITH TWELVE INCUMBENT DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, down from 36,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $223.3. About 1.27M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.5% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12.56M shares. First Republic reported 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,540 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity. Lpl Financial Lc reported 176,990 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.08% or 16,427 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 288,191 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Covington Management accumulated 1.02% or 84,191 shares. Andra Ap has 25,700 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd holds 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,010 shares. Natixis has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 382,320 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 5,038 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 30,778 shares. Moreover, Palladium Partners Limited Co has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,879 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.49 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAG shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 2.93% less from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 2.07 million shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc holds 398,445 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc holds 0.48% or 45,189 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Dean Management invested in 19,380 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 28,871 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 71,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% or 16,319 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 168 shares. Citigroup owns 40,813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paragon Mgmt owns 7,411 shares. 19,899 were reported by Asset Mngmt One. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 128,370 shares.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Penske Automotive Group – Not Your Average Car Dealer – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Falling New-Car Sales Trip Up Penske Automotive Group – The Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.55 million for 8.08 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 10,908 shares to 26,863 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.