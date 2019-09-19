Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

We are comparing Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) and Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group Inc. 45 0.17 N/A 5.45 8.43 Lithia Motors Inc. 114 0.25 N/A 10.76 12.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Penske Automotive Group Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc. Lithia Motors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Penske Automotive Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Lithia Motors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Penske Automotive Group Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group Inc. 0.00% 17.9% 4.1% Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Penske Automotive Group Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. From a competition point of view, Lithia Motors Inc. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penske Automotive Group Inc. Its rival Lithia Motors Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.2 respectively. Lithia Motors Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Penske Automotive Group Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Penske Automotive Group Inc. has a 16.51% upside potential and a consensus target price of $53.5. On the other hand, Lithia Motors Inc.’s potential upside is 1.60% and its average target price is $132. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Penske Automotive Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Lithia Motors Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Penske Automotive Group Inc. shares and 0% of Lithia Motors Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Lithia Motors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penske Automotive Group Inc. -4.51% -4.23% 1.34% -1.33% -11.34% 14.01% Lithia Motors Inc. -1.09% 10.05% 18.8% 48.97% 51.13% 72.78%

For the past year Penske Automotive Group Inc. has weaker performance than Lithia Motors Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Lithia Motors Inc. beats Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments segments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, such as vehicle service and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of more than 70 dealership locations, including 6 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 355 automotive retail franchises, of which 164 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operates 14 dealerships locations of heavy and medium duty trucks primarily under Freightliner and Western Star brand names, as well as offers a range of used trucks, and service and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.