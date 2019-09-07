Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Both Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Dealerships industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group Inc. 45 0.16 N/A 5.45 8.43 Copart Inc. 69 9.57 N/A 2.27 34.21

In table 1 we can see Penske Automotive Group Inc. and Copart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Copart Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Penske Automotive Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Penske Automotive Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group Inc. 0.00% 17.9% 4.1% Copart Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 23.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Penske Automotive Group Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Copart Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Penske Automotive Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Copart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Copart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Penske Automotive Group Inc. and Copart Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Copart Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$53.5 is Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.93%. Copart Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71 consensus target price and a -12.75% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Penske Automotive Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Copart Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Penske Automotive Group Inc. and Copart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 87.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.91% of Copart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penske Automotive Group Inc. -4.51% -4.23% 1.34% -1.33% -11.34% 14.01% Copart Inc. -2.32% 3.41% 17.45% 54.63% 37.93% 62.26%

For the past year Penske Automotive Group Inc. has weaker performance than Copart Inc.

Summary

Copart Inc. beats Penske Automotive Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments segments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, such as vehicle service and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of more than 70 dealership locations, including 6 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 355 automotive retail franchises, of which 164 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operates 14 dealerships locations of heavy and medium duty trucks primarily under Freightliner and Western Star brand names, as well as offers a range of used trucks, and service and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.