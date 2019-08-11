Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Trades at $44.12 After Triangle; Prudential Financial Has Raised Polyone (POL) Stake By $5.09 Million

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) formed triangle with $41.03 target or 7.00% below today’s $44.12 share price. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) has $3.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 259,602 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 07/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED DEBT ‘BBB+’

Prudential Financial Inc increased Polyone Corp (POL) stake by 46.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc acquired 175,520 shares as Polyone Corp (POL)’s stock rose 22.14%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 553,450 shares with $16.22M value, up from 377,930 last quarter. Polyone Corp now has $2.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 297,587 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold POL shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.02% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). 4,626 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 104,370 shares. Caxton Assoc LP holds 25,870 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.87M shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 20,960 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com holds 0.02% or 23,636 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 52,772 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 34,297 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 176,829 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 8,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,051 shares.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PolyOne Reschedules its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on PolyOne mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PolyOne Raises Q2 Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 36,510 shares to 459,570 valued at $48.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) stake by 13,669 shares and now owns 32,861 shares. Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold Penske Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has 34,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 0.86% or 132,215 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 227,818 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 6,569 shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited invested in 13,821 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Denali Advisors Llc invested in 42,100 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 5,061 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 53 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Starr Inc, a Switzerland-based fund reported 33,672 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 852 shares. Argent Com reported 8,561 shares. Asset One Co Ltd holds 31,899 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, June 21.