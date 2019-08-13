Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Trades at $43.58 After Triangle; TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Shorts Increased By 0.01%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) had an increase of 0.01% in short interest. TGTX’s SI was 14.43 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.01% from 14.43 million shares previously. With 1.62M avg volume, 9 days are for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s short sellers to cover TGTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 1.13M shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) formed triangle with $41.40 target or 5.00% below today’s $43.58 share price. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) has $3.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 508,891 shares traded or 57.21% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Net $108.1M; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA

Among 3 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 20.86% above currents $43.58 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of PAG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PAG in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Penske Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,610 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Private Incorporated has 605,809 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. London Company Of Virginia invested in 1.88 million shares. Moreover, Old National Financial Bank In has 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.21 million shares. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 24,605 shares. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd holds 1.8% or 240,047 shares. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 560 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 15,059 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 51,785 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd holds 0% or 41,935 shares. James owns 20,488 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 45,731 shares.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $647.66 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Sells TG Therapeutics Calls After Big Run – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TG Therapeutics net loss improves in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TG Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) CEO Michael Weiss on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.38 million are owned by Vanguard. Manufacturers Life The owns 40,320 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn invested 0.05% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Point72 Asset Management Lp has 1.28M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 21,000 are owned by North Star Invest Mgmt. 34,196 are held by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 29,850 shares stake. United Automobile Association reported 10,091 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 76,817 are owned by Morgan Stanley. California Employees Retirement System reported 85,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) or 4,387 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 13,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by WEISS MICHAEL S, worth $351,750 on Wednesday, June 26.