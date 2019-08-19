Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Trades at $42.87 After Triangle; Stelliam Investment Management LP Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) formed triangle with $40.30 target or 6.00% below today’s $42.87 share price. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) has $3.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 264,587 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 06/03/2018 – Penske Media Purchases SheKnows Media; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 16.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp acquired 4,300 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 31,100 shares with $7.69M value, up from 26,800 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $232.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Among 2 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 24.80% above currents $42.87 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Penske Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). D E Shaw And accumulated 5,425 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 7,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 31,680 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 0.93% or 2.02 million shares. 52,061 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 69,600 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). North Star Mgmt Corp reported 150 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Carroll Associates Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 97 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 5 shares. 13,821 are owned by Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 3.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Profund Limited Liability invested 0.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Quadrant Capital Mngmt Lc has 13,892 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. 512 are held by Blue Chip Partners. Int Investors stated it has 19.08 million shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Umb Bankshares N A Mo owns 155,415 shares. Moreover, Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Markel Corp reported 2.48% stake. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,060 are owned by Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,364 shares. Pettee has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 10.44% above currents $245.69 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

