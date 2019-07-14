Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) EPS Estimated At $1.59; Mackenzie Financial Raised Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $1.59 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.63% from last quarter’s $1.58 EPS. PAG’s profit would be $133.01M giving it 7.22 P/E if the $1.59 EPS is correct. After having $1.25 EPS previously, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s analysts see 27.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 393,923 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Penske Media Purchases SheKnows Media; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 226.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 238,016 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 343,252 shares with $34.85M value, up from 105,236 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $18.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.08M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.41 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Penske Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Communication Of Virginia has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Opus Capital Grp Limited Company invested 0.26% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 537,817 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advsr accumulated 9,524 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 37,232 shares. Starr Interest Com accumulated 33,672 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 1.01 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 4,910 shares. Highland Mgmt L P stated it has 57,000 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Company holds 1.13% or 26,373 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Inc owns 19 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 34,000 shares. 4,870 were accumulated by Franklin Res.

Among 4 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 705,988 shares to 8.40 million valued at $168.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 151,663 shares and now owns 56,041 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was reduced too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity. 5,313 shares were bought by Hollis Michael L., worth $505,352 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 18,377 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 408 shares. Caymus Cap Partners Lp stated it has 6.25% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Somerset Com has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 617 shares. 83,600 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 31,427 are held by Avalon Ltd. Prelude Capital Limited Liability reported 21,661 shares stake. 17,688 are held by Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 257 are owned by Community National Bank & Trust Na. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 1.35 million are owned by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited accumulated 0.02% or 19,655 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.44% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

