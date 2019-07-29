Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) EPS Estimated At $1.59; Abrams Bison Investments Has Trimmed Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 25.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock rose 5.07%. The Abrams Bison Investments Llc holds 487,000 shares with $220.09M value, down from 650,756 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $9.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $11.6 during the last trading session, reaching $492.5. About 82,086 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $1.59 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.63% from last quarter’s $1.58 EPS. PAG’s profit would be $133.01M giving it 7.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS is correct. After having $1.25 EPS previously, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s analysts see 27.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 451,056 shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED DEBT ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.52 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Among 4 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.16M for 14.45 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

