Penske Auto Group (PAG) Holding Has Upped by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Value Declined While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $753,280

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 13,876 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 20,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 3.34M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PROPOSES TO END SUPER-MAJORITY VOTING REQUIREMENTS; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG’S LOW DOSE WINS FDA PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Penske Auto Group Inc. (PAG) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 152,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.85M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Penske Auto Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 227,320 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 75,990 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $141.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 165,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,816 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 426 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,436 shares to 15,769 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 104,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).