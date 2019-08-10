Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Upped Its Stake in Archer (ADM) by $301,000; American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 3.96 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 54,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.62M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure for divisions as grain margins fall; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider Young Ray G bought $256,542.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,000 shares to 61,500 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hsbc Plc holds 0.03% or 422,773 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 116,296 shares. Schafer Cullen has invested 0.27% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Nikko Asset Americas owns 177,741 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp has invested 0.6% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Chevy Chase Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Fil Limited holds 2.16 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 1.21M shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,000 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Clark Grp Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 33,663 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was made by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $1.40 million worth of stock was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance holds 676 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Llc holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 144 shares. Cyrus LP owns 3.53 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 680,403 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 29,693 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 585,528 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp holds 0.04% or 2.89 million shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 467,397 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.25% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 18,000 shares. 724,300 were accumulated by Gendell Jeffrey L. 505,996 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 150,670 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 9,680 shares.