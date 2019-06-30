Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Upped Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.86 Million; Bislett Management Upped Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $1.70 Million

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.56% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 2.55M shares traded or 459.75% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 227.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,415 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 15,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 9.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 110,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.