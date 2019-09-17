Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Upped By $363,300 Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Polar Securities Has Increased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 2,100 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 21,700 shares with $3.76M value, up from 19,600 last quarter. 3M Co now has $96.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 1.05M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Polar Securities Inc increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 5.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 14,400 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 287,400 shares with $25.81 million value, up from 273,000 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $18.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.16. About 804,515 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Polar Securities Inc decreased Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 212,500 shares to 52,800 valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2.35 million shares and now owns 4,700 shares. Pensare Acquisition Corp was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 0.34% above currents $101.16 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 575 were reported by Whittier Comm. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 111,676 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Wellington Group Llp accumulated 2.90 million shares. Saturna has 1.32% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Next Financial Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 7,065 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 260,425 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hahn Limited Com owns 430,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 108,627 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has 26,506 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.15% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 104,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,648 shares. Hollencrest Capital reported 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 79,128 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 67,431 shares. Welch Gru invested in 132,193 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Corp has 27,682 shares. American Bancorporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 808,435 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 6.50 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Davis R M invested in 0.85% or 137,341 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth has 5,493 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.07M shares. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa reported 1.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Etrade Cap Ltd Com reported 1,844 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:MMM Investor Notice: Deadline on September 27th in Lawsuit Against 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.36% above currents $167.48 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18200 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) stake by 16,000 shares to 29,336 valued at $804,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 41,400 shares. A Site Center Reit was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.