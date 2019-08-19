Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $835,000; Stock Value Rose; Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Holding Maintained by Stralem & Co Inc

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 840,502 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $169.61. About 608,808 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.45 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35,000 shares to 50,415 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford accumulated 0.75% or 13,072 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc has 1.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 44,445 shares. New York-based M&R Mngmt has invested 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cetera Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,934 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 373,479 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Horan Cap Management invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 120,572 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.37% or 189,500 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 13,065 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H Commerce holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,459 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sunbelt Secs reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Llc has 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 29,129 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 878 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co accumulated 7,360 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.47% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 190,290 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Com holds 29,797 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management, Florida-based fund reported 2,635 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.2% or 91,062 shares. Boys Arnold Inc has 36,939 shares. British Columbia Mgmt accumulated 142,195 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ledyard Bank & Trust invested in 0.67% or 56,233 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.02% or 2,096 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fire invested in 66,056 shares or 2.21% of the stock.

