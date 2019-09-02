Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position as Shares Declined; Encore Wire (WIRE) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted Position

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 30,947 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 22,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 34,597 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands analyzed 2,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 729,992 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 4,000 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 16,360 shares or 0.16% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,026 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Edge Wealth Lc holds 450 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,160 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd invested in 2,542 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd stated it has 149,628 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 82,232 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 400,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancshares Department holds 1,231 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% or 12,352 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $220.84 million for 19.59 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,597 shares to 4,064 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worthington Inds Inc Com (NYSE:WOR) by 37,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,896 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).