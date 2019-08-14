Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Its Holding in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) as Stock Price Declined; Public Storage (PSA) Valuation Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.11 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 9,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $258.28. About 828,508 shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 145,735 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 42,153 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 769,191 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 102,962 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 14,648 shares in its portfolio. Crow Point Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.33% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 100,000 shares. Arrow Invest Advsr Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 20,929 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 964,367 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Invesco holds 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 1.39 million shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com accumulated 232,471 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 29,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 153,974 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 114,553 shares stake.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 27,000 shares to 143,000 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,950 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,890 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).

