Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Gaming And Leisure Propertie (GLPI) Position; Upwork (UPWK) Sellers Increased By 66.83% Their Shorts

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) had an increase of 66.83% in short interest. UPWK’s SI was 3.48 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 66.83% from 2.08 million shares previously. With 1.21 million avg volume, 3 days are for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s short sellers to cover UPWK’s short positions. The SI to Upwork Inc’s float is 7.44%. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 911,498 shares traded. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Gaming And Leisure Propertie (GLPI) stake by 11.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 10,000 shares as Gaming And Leisure Propertie (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 75,000 shares with $2.89M value, down from 85,000 last quarter. Gaming And Leisure Propertie now has $8.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 1.06M shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The Company’s platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. & Buildings Invest Management Limited Com owns 668,500 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.02% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 333,600 shares. Bamco Inc New York owns 10.34 million shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Goodnow Invest Grp Inc Ltd has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Alliancebernstein LP reported 669,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 18,438 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 688 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 4.17 million shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates reported 75,759 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 189,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 186,290 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 17,778 shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18M for 11.82 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $187,850 were bought by Demchyk Matthew on Tuesday, August 20.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) stake by 23,000 shares to 39,000 valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 28,600 shares. Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) was raised too.