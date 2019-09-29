Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Park West Asset Management Has Increased Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 6.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,500 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 110,500 shares with $6.05M value, down from 118,000 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $207.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 45.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 1.60 million shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)'s stock declined 1.01%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 5.10 million shares with $81.37 million value, up from 3.50 million last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 2.03 million shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 0.14% or 447,565 shares. Hourglass Lc owns 233,578 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp owns 195,377 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 371,649 shares. Capital Ww, California-based fund reported 2.16M shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc holds 140,742 shares. Essex Fincl Service Inc has 85,469 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 1.95% or 10.12M shares. Moreover, Paradigm Advisors has 0.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 44,006 shares. Moreover, Leavell Mgmt Inc has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,225 shares. Counsel Ny holds 17,797 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc invested in 0.33% or 11,800 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 85,394 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beaumont Financial Prtnrs stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,100 shares to 21,700 valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 106,593 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.23% above currents $48.84 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha" published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha" on September 18, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) stake by 2.34M shares to 3.70M valued at $67.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications has $22 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 15.19% above currents $16.06 stock price. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) rating on Monday, September 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1500 target.