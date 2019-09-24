Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $405,000 as Shares Declined; Chevrontexaco (CVX) Stock Rose While Selway Asset Management Upped Stake

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 2.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 13.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.60 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,800 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,938 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp reported 1.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 2.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management has invested 1.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Tru Communications has 611,115 shares. 187.99 million are held by State Street. Howard Capital reported 28,796 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Confluence Wealth Management Llc owns 10,484 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited holds 515,116 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Company Inc Il holds 2.07% or 61,944 shares in its portfolio. Sns Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,882 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Co owns 81,641 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 12.92M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

