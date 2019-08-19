Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Holding by $512,000; P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 262,081 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 515,974 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank & has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shellback LP has 18,000 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 35,359 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 442 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested in 232,923 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 14,200 shares. State Street holds 0.09% or 1.16 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 165 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ent Financial invested in 0% or 11 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 283 shares. Raymond James Na owns 844 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 773 shares. Thomas White International Limited invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Icon Advisers accumulated 0.59% or 5,714 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 4,000 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $76.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. AVERY PAUL E had bought 3,000 shares worth $89,061. GABOS PAUL G had bought 8,000 shares worth $239,254 on Wednesday, March 20.