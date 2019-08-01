Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Northstar Group Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $409,400

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 41,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 3.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $20.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1845.96. About 3.53 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7,000 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.