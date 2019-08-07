Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Raised Position in Store Capital (STOR) by $759,000; Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Shares Declined While Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 49,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 79,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 986,784 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 143.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 358,506 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,956 shares to 81,897 shares, valued at $41.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 35,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartwell J M Partnership holds 4.87% or 369,136 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 2,026 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.24% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 53,020 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp accumulated 17.17M shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 340,265 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 33,002 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 80,310 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 111,100 shares. California-based Brandes Investment Prns LP has invested 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hussman Strategic invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dillon And Assocs accumulated 50,192 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 35,172 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,374 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Sei Investments reported 474,529 shares stake. Swiss Natl Bank reported 349,140 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors stated it has 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 313,365 are owned by Citigroup. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 3,221 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd holds 705,243 shares. Delphi Inc Ma reported 52,250 shares. 11,100 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 369,862 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,475 shares.

