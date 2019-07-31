Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Raised Position in Store Capital (STOR) as Valuation Rose; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Value Rose, John G Ullman & Associates Cut Holding

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 143.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 1.12 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 45,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 175,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 4.59M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.93 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Management Inc invested 1.47% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swarthmore Gp Inc invested in 12,550 shares or 4.31% of the stock. Asset Management Grp Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,359 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.75% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 250,038 shares. South Dakota Council reported 7,199 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual has 529,300 shares. Shayne And Llc holds 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 2,800 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co reported 28,602 shares. First Financial Corp In reported 22,477 shares stake. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Perkins Coie Trust owns 1,684 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.56% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 1.76% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 110,091 shares to 518,725 shares, valued at $22.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,000 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).