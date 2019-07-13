Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Raised By $301,000 Its Archer (ADM) Holding; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) SI Increased By 7.49%

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had an increase of 7.49% in short interest. UMPQ’s SI was 4.43M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.49% from 4.12 million shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 3 days are for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s short sellers to cover UMPQ’s short positions. The SI to Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s float is 2.03%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 786,747 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Archer (ADM) stake by 14.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 7,000 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 54,700 shares with $2.36 million value, up from 47,700 last quarter. Archer now has $23.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 2.76 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity. FARNSWORTH RON L also sold $167,414 worth of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,081 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 448,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 230 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 90,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 44,742 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Moreover, Foster And Motley Inc has 0.24% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Verition Fund Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 56,175 shares in its portfolio. 32,486 were accumulated by Teton Advsrs. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.59 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 53,113 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.06M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Lc reported 7,628 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 325 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Fort LP stated it has 2,971 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg invested in 2.59M shares. New York-based Indexiq Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Susquehanna International Gp Llp has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 58 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.54% or 9,180 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 621,139 shares. Ls Invest Limited Com holds 0.34% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 127,233 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 4.42 million shares. Maine-based Portland Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Garde Capital accumulated 0.04% or 5,467 shares. 340,082 were reported by Zacks Invest Management.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. $256,542 worth of stock was bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. The insider Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51 million. Shares for $1.00M were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) stake by 25,000 shares to 93,000 valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 20,400 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 21.66% above currents $41.92 stock price. Archer-Daniels Midland had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Friday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating.