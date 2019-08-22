Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Raised Archer (ADM) Position By $301,000; Immutep Limited – American Depositary Shares (IMMP) Shorts Lowered By 15.83%

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Archer (ADM) stake by 14.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 7,000 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 54,700 shares with $2.36M value, up from 47,700 last quarter. Archer now has $20.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 3.48M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery

Immutep Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMMP) had a decrease of 15.83% in short interest. IMMP’s SI was 86,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.83% from 103,000 shares previously. With 34,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Immutep Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s short sellers to cover IMMP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 19,862 shares traded. Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) has declined 38.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.58% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 35.31% above currents $37.69 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) stake by 22,000 shares to 26,000 valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 646,003 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 40,491 shares. Burney has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Capital Invest Advisors Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 6,426 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 73,059 shares. Stanley reported 31,596 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 512,220 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 256,052 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 13,585 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hexavest holds 0.29% or 538,625 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.24 million shares. Moreover, Zacks has 0.31% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 340,082 shares. 31,792 are held by Green Square Capital Limited.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990. Young Ray G also bought $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Tuesday, August 6.