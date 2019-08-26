Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Position in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Trimmed by $585,000 as Share Value Rose; Stillwater Capital Advisors Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $395,343

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 380,266 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 22,854 shares to 36,117 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 73,244 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). 191,985 are owned by Carroll Financial Associates. Montecito Bankshares Trust, a California-based fund reported 45,826 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 21.58 million shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Keystone Financial Planning has 1.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,841 shares. First Manhattan Comm invested 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens Cap LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.55% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,220 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Prospector Prtnrs Lc owns 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,150 shares. 263,313 are owned by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 716,250 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chemung Canal reported 146,019 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York reported 74,800 shares stake. 5,008 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.01% or 778,161 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 80,253 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bluemar Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.92% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.16% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Advisory Services Networks Llc has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Brinker Capital reported 7,285 shares. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 84,800 are owned by Putnam Llc. Raymond James Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 125,693 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 24,745 shares. Natixis LP has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7,000 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Expands International Platform with the Strategic Acquisition of Two Data Centers in the Netherlands – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Joins RE100 Affirming its Commitment to Procure 100% of Its Power From Renewable Energy Sources by 2025 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Richmond Network Access Point (NAP) to Hold Inaugural Summit – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.