Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Position In Cubesmart (CUBE) Was Lifted; Smith Asset Management Group LP Continues to Hold Position in Biogen (BIIB)

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.41 million shares traded or 9.26% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 22,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 232,312 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.33M, up from 209,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69M shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,275 shares to 91,225 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,740 shares, and cut its stake in Rpt Realty.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 24,252 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 633,600 shares. Phocas holds 14,620 shares. Principal Financial Gp invested 0.22% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 384,510 shares. Advisors Asset owns 20,943 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 42,706 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Eii Cap Management Inc has 22,404 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 17,640 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 35,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 389 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.07% or 6,752 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Trust Lp accumulated 578,406 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.04% or 10,026 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 17,887 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc owns 8,186 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Inc accumulated 93,232 shares. Art Advisors owns 47,880 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 33 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co reported 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Focus Prtn Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,235 shares. Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Citizens & Northern Corp owns 2,990 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Personal Corporation reported 1,073 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 37,083 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32,050 shares to 232,210 shares, valued at $42.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,180 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

