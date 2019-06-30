Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Maintains Position in Netapp (NTAP); Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Stock Rose

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 2.26 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1508.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 45,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 44.02 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 3,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort LP has 14,446 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 164,273 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 3,314 shares in its portfolio. Btim stated it has 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,742 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 165,378 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 97,768 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd has 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.02% or 453,215 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr owns 57,543 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1,400 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 51 shares. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By DXC Technology Company (DXC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2018 : CSCO, NTAP, CACI, SPTN, BGG, LFVN – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NetApp: Headed Toward Cloud Nine – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 26,000 shares to 34,081 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons GE Stock May Stall Out – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GEâ€™s stock breakout after record Paris Air Show orders confirms bullish technical tone – MarketWatch” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: The Bears Are (Finally) No Longer Running The Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.