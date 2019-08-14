Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Its Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Position by $1.25 Million; Dsm Capital Partners Stake In Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Was Raised

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 64.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $122.48. About 102,138 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 239,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.26M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.78. About 468,110 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ADP closing Owings Mills office – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adaptimmune Has Initiated a Radiation Sub-Study to Enhance Antitumor Activity Seen With ADP-A2M4 in Collaboration with The MD Anderson Cancer Center – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 113,374 shares to 600 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 397,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability accumulated 132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx Advsr stated it has 28,587 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Llc owns 1,991 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Fund Management holds 3,502 shares. Heathbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 5.85% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 183,250 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 1.03M shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Com holds 6,989 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 7.90M shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 298,341 shares. Boys Arnold And Co reported 36,549 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 19,046 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability Com accumulated 377,730 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.25% or 238,268 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 254,812 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,789 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 7,000 shares to 54,700 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.98M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.