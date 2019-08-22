Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered By $304,000 Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Electron Capital Partners Has Increased By $61.38 Million Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 224.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 807,596 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 1.17M shares with $89.52M value, up from 360,147 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 3.03 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsr stated it has 2,762 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 256,629 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 130,000 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 3.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 3,570 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,414 shares. Keystone Planning owns 88,497 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 230,354 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,365 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 3,166 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gradient Invests Ltd Co has 4,665 shares. Private Wealth Advsr has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3.91M are held by California Employees Retirement System.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.39% above currents $76.99 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated the shares of D in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. Wolfe Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Monday, March 18 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 7,000 shares to 54,700 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 50,415 shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was raised too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

