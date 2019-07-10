Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered By $1.25 Million Its Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Position; Marshall Wace Llp Increased Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake By $10.46 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 305.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 99,666 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 132,289 shares with $13.90M value, up from 32,623 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $26.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 1.28M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) stake by 64.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 11,300 shares as Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 6,200 shares with $692,000 value, down from 17,500 last quarter. Eastgroup Properties Inc now has $4.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.71. About 140,067 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 12,520 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). American Century holds 2,020 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 515,480 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 4,574 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 8,100 shares. Somerset Tru reported 6,350 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 38,200 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 15,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 22,524 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 32 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 19,996 shares.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGP’s profit will be $43.95M for 24.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year's $1.13 per share. EGP's profit will be $43.95M for 24.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.83% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 7,000 shares to 35,000 valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) stake by 23,000 shares and now owns 39,000 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Decatur Mgmt holds 1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 49,235 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2,615 were accumulated by Dynamic Capital Mgmt. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 9,506 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 78,198 shares. Oxbow Limited Com reported 35,795 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Chilton Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 2,509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 42,428 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 7,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 107,787 were reported by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 302 shares in its portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased L3 Technologies stake by 17,887 shares to 12,127 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) stake by 120,459 shares and now owns 135,922 shares. Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) was reduced too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is -2.36% below currents $111.49 stock price. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Telsey Advisory Group. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $92 target. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 26.