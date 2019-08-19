Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Increased Its Archer (ADM) Position by $301,000; Shares Declined; Td Asset Management Raised Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 183,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.38 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 54,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 3.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 18/05/2018 – SORGHUM SHIPMENTS WERE RESOLD TO ALTERNATIVE MARKETS -ADM; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,500 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infrareit Inc by 37,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,933 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

