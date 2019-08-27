Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $570,000; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Lifted Position

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $208.29. About 753,595 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 18,369 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $35.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 2,800 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Mngmt has invested 2.1% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Co has 7,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.46% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. 396,476 are held by Pictet Asset Limited. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.03% or 907,300 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Company reported 538,001 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0% stake. Sector Gamma As, a Norway-based fund reported 194,743 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.11 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 30,000 shares to 23,911 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).